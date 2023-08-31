New Leaf Cider Co. has its grand opening

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- After starting their company in 2020 out of their garage, the Beagell Family has built a hard cider factory paired with a tasting room in Port Crane for their business “New Leaf Cider Co.”

The cider is local and uses New York State-grown apples. It is a family-owned and family-operated business and Co-Owner Dustin Beagell is excited about this grand opening.

“We have food trucks, two food trucks a day and then some desserts. We’ve also have live music for both days. Three different bands each day. So, we’ll have live music all day, lots of food, we’ll obviously have our cider and some local beer and wine as well.”

The grand opening is Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beagell said he is thankful to his dad and brother for helping build this space from the ground up to bring his and his wife’s dreams to life.

He is also thankful to the community for the outpour of support they have been showing.

”A lot of people seem to be excited about it and really excited to see how we’ve grown and are just really supportive,” Beagell said. “The comments online are so positive and supportive, I’m just excited to see everyone here. And finally have a place where people can come and enjoy our cider.”

The husband and wife duo have three children and Beagell said he hopes this is a company they can be proud of and take over one day.

New Leaf Cider Co. is located at 800 Nowlan Rd. Once the grand opening is over, they will be posting the official hours of the business.

