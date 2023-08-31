NYSEG holds open house to educate on shift to smart meters, addresses concerns

By Jill Croce
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT
OWEGO (WBNG) - The future of NYSEG involves smart meters and the rollout is already underway.

“The Binghamton division we actually started this week putting some meters in,” said NYSEG’s Joe Rusin. “We’ll be doing until early part of 2025 before we’re done.”

To address the gradual shift and educate the 42 counties they serve, an open house was hosted at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. August 30. The open house is one of many and future local open houses are expected in 2024.

“We want to make sure that we’re available to customers in every one of our areas and so we’re trying to spread these out in different locations,” said Russin.

Rather than a presentation, Russin said the one-on-one conversations give the opportunity to tailor the talks to the residents’ questions. Also, representatives were on-site to outline the overall process and to share how to use the meter as a resource to manage energy use.

“I hope when we leave that we’ve answered all their questions and I hope they see the positive aspects for the smart meters,” said Russin.

According to Russin, some of the benefits include the new meters will provide exact readings for bills, NYSEG can work on things before there’s an actual outage and they will be able to see when circuits are out to get to customers faster.

“With these meters, all we’re doing is we’re accessing meter information,” said Russin. “We’re not adjusting anybody’s thermostats or anything like that. It’s just simply to collect the data.”

When it comes to the installation process, there’s no work to be done on the customer’s end. Russin said NYSEG will communicate where crews will be around.

Once there, it takes roughly 10 minutes for the new meter to be installed.

For more details on smart meters and to see a schedule of future open houses, head to this website.

