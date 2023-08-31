Oxford schools renews free meal program for students

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- Oxford Academy and Central School District announced the fifth year of the meal certification option.

The option was made available to participating schools with the “National School Lunch & School Breakfast” programs for the upcoming academic year.

The program allows students in the district to receive a healthy meal free of charge. In the previous academic year, Oxford School District served more than 67,000 breakfast meals and 72,000 lunches.

The Oxford Central School District Food Services Director Debra Morris shared what the program means to the district’s staff.

”I just love it, I love providing this service,’ said Morris. “It’s challenging, it’s exciting, it’s rewarding and it means a lot to the whole staff that we’re able to provide balanced meals for kids that may not have that opportunity in their home environment.”

The school district announced the renewal of the program which will continue this initiative for the next four years.

