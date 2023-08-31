Parents assault school bus driver with students onboard, Georgia principal says

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A school bus driver is recovering from a reported assault that happened while children were onboard the bus.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon as the bus driver was taking home students from Chapel Hill Elementary School. The school district would not share what led up to the altercation. However, the school’s principal explained in a letter that two parents got on the bus and assaulted the driver.

“Acts of violence or aggression are not reflective of our school’s values, and the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a zero-tolerance policy for these types of actions,” the school’s principal wrote. “We will have extra school counselors and other support staff available tomorrow to help any students who may have been affected by witnessing the incident.”

The attack happened not too far from the school. Neighbors living near Skidmore and Flakes Mill roads said they heard students on the bus screaming and crying. None of the children were hurt, but the driver was taken to a nearby medical center.

Parents with students at the school called the behavior unacceptable.

“Anybody could have gotten hurt besides the bus driver, and you could traumatize the kids, make them not want to ride the bus anymore either, just by getting on the bus,” said one parent.

“As adults, you need to conduct yourself as adults,” another parent said. “You have to remember that these are impressionable children, and they’re learning from us consistently.”

In Georgia, it’s against the law to abuse a school bus driver while children are present. It’s unclear if the parents involved were arrested or will face charges. The district’s police department is handling the investigation.

