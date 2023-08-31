Quiet weather incoming for Labor Day weekend

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 63-71.

Tonight: Clear with patchy fog. Low: 40-48.

Friday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 68-77.

Friday Night: Mainly clear skies. Not as cool. Low: 48-56.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 79. Low: 61.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 84. Low: 62.

(WBNG)

Labor Day: Sunny and hot. High: 87. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Remaining hot and sunny. High: 88. Low: 67.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High: 89. Low: 66.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will build in today and remain the dominant force over the next week or so. Temperatures for highs today will remain a bit cool as winds will still be out of the north, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the low 70s for most. Skies remain clear overnight, with some patchy fog developing. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

The start of Labor Day weekend is looking nice, with plenty of sun and increasing temperatures each day as well. Friday will see highs in the mid-70s before highs on Saturday reach the upper-70s. Both Sunday and Monday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be some of the hottest air we have seen this summer, with both days featuring highs in the upper 80s, with some spots reaching 90. Dew points will be in the mid-60s, making it feel very humid as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.