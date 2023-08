BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton created a new holiday coined “Thirty-Three Cecils” and the first celebration will take place at Belmar Pub on Friday at 7 p.m.

The holiday is to celebrate your art and the joy of it being shared. There will be food, door prizes, book signing and a special guest appearance.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.