Tioga County ASAP to host vigil for Overdose Awareness Day

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Tioga County ASAP is holding its annual overdose awareness vigil at Draper Park in Owego.

The event will have guest speakers, tabling and provide the community the ability to come together as one to light a candle for those impacted by overdoses.

The vigil will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information about Tioga County ASAP, follow this link.

Meanwhile, the Broome County Health Department reported on Tuesday that it has seen an increase in suspected overdoses during the past few days. The department said there has been a total of seven suspected fatal overdoses and 47 suspected non-fatal overdoses in the county.

For more information, follow this link.

