2 transported to hospital after truck vs. motorcycle crash in Windsor

Windsor Atwell Hill Road MVA
Windsor Atwell Hill Road MVA(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A crash involving a truck and motorcycle took place on Thursday, August 31 on Atwell Hill Road in the town of Windsor.

According to Broome County Dispatch, police and emergency crews were at the scene around 7:15 p.m.

Dispatch says two patients were transported however they could not comment on the extent of the injuries or if they were transported by that helicopter or by ambulance.

Many crews were on the scene, including the Windsor and West Windsor Fire Departments, Eastern Broome EMS, Broome Ambulance, Barnes Kasson Hospital Ambulance, LifeNet Helicopter and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, stay with us on air and online as we look to bring you more updates.

