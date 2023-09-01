2023 Preseason Playbook: Owego Free Academy

By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWEGO, N.Y. (WBNG) - In 2022, the Owego football team had its fair share of challenges. A tough Class B schedule saw them win just three games last season. This year, they’ve still got a tough schedule, and an additional challenge: a new head coach. Patton Taylor has been with the Owego program for a few years, so he remembers Steve Virkler’s decades-long tenure as head coach, and he’s looking to follow it up.

“At times it can be overwhelming taking after a coach who has been coaching that long. But he’s been a great resource for me,” Taylor said. “One of the challenges is, following someone who has done such a great job, it’s easy to try and get too creative. So right now our goal is to try and keep it simple.”

Taylor inherits a team with a lot of speed, and a lot of returners. Owego was a very young team last year, and they’ve got juniors on this squad with a year of varsity already under their belts. So the idea is to use that experience to help them win more games this year.

“We have a large junior class, at least half of them have seen some varsity time over the last few years,” said Taylor. “So we’re really looking for some guys in that class to step up and become ‘The Guy.’”

“Going up from JV to Varsity, it’s a big jump. It’s a different experience,” said junior back Jack Buchsbaum. “So having that experience right now is great. We can go right into it and not have any worries”

Another strength of this Owego team is their numbers. Nearly 70 players between JV and Varsity, so they’ve got plenty of options.

“We have a lot of depth. If someone gets tired, we have another guy right behind him,” said junior wideout Caleb Cole. “I think that’s really going to help us this year. It’ll let us spread out teams. They don’t know our weapons just yet, and we’ve got a lot of them.”

Experience is a helpful tool, but if OFA really wants to get more wins in 2023, they have to put the work in. And Coach Taylor is ingraining that work ethic into his new team.

“Just been doing reps. Tons of reps. Every day,” Buchsbaum said. “Running plays over and over again and making sure we’ve got everything down where it needs to be. And hopefully, we can get that done for four quarters.”

“Hammering the fundamentals. In the fourth quarter, you’re fatigued, what do you have to fall back on? The fundamentals,” Taylor added. “So we’ve been cracking down on that, making sure, our footwork is correct, practicing the angles, and working hard with good energy.”

With just 8 days until the first game of the season, Owego hopes they’re disciplined enough to start the season off right.

