Binghamton cocaine dealer pleads guilty

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man in Broome County Court just before jury selection.

The office said Arden M. Gordon, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. Gordon admitted that on July 13, 2022, in the Town of Dickinson, he was in possession of an illegally loaded .380-caliber Taurus handgun.

During the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force investigation, a search warrant was conducted on Gordon, his home and his vehicle. Inside the vehicle officers located a handgun and crack/cocaine. In the residence of Gordon on Glenwood Avenue in Binghamton more quantities of cocaine were discovered.

“Though defendant Gordon has no prior felony convictions, he is being held accountable for his dangerous criminal activity,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

Gordon was sentenced to three and a half years in New York State prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

