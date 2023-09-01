Broome County murals have been popping up all summer, more could be in the future

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) - Thanks to the Greater Binghamton Fund, the vision for pops of color along our streets has been able to attract artists near and far to create a beautification movement. The Greater Binghamton Fund is the force behind the iDistricts Murals and Mosaics Public Art Program.

“There’s a lot of great parts to that program, a lot of great things that we were able to do,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “I think this is definitely the most visual part of that program.”

Garnar said the program is just one effort to benefit from the fund. During Garnar’s talk with 12 News, he mentioned the fund also focuses on housing projects, money for businesses and streetscapes throughout the Triple Cities that make up the iDistricts.

“That’s Johnson City, Endicott and Binghamton,” said Garnar. “The funding for this grant was focused in these areas, to lift these areas up.”

When it comes to the art program, one artist of many, Brent Houzenga, came all the way from New Orleans to work at 17 Broad St. in Johnson City.

“I was pretty much given open artist freedom on the project,” said Houzenga. “I was paired with the building owner because they liked my work.”

Using his passion for portraits, Houzenga heard about George F. Johnson’s story and wanted to highlight his work.

“Even while I was there, people were stopping by the mural site while I’m painting just like expressing how much they love him and how much he’s still a hero,” said Houzenga.

Houzenga is aware he’s part of a larger mission with a lasting impact to revitalize downtown and attract businesses.

Garnar sees this as a beautification movement that’s just getting started.

“There have been murals put outside of the Triple Cities and I think what people have seen is they’ve seen what’s happened here and they want a mural for their village as well,” said Garnar.

The Broome County Arts Council has been a key player throughout the process. In a statement sent to 12 News, Community Programs Manager Holly Cooper said, ”The iDistricts project participants have been doing an amazing job bringing joy and inspiration to Broome County with their beautiful public art installations. It’s been a pleasure for the Broome County Arts Council to team up with the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development. We’d like to give a big thank you to our community partners for their support in providing food, housing, paint and installation equipment for our visiting artists. It’s truly been a group effort.”

