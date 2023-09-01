Broome County Suicide Prevention Coalition plans to create more awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The start of September marks the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Month.

Heidi Mineska serves as the Suicide Prevention Coalition Coordinator for the Broome County Mental Health Department, a group made up of around 30 people each looking to offer a different perspective on this important topic.

“It is truly a community coalition made up of various sectors in our community that include government, schools, businesses, other non-profit agencies and individuals from the community,” said Mineska. “The reason to do it this way is you have so many different lenses at the table to make an impact on this important topic.”

During National Suicide Prevention Month, one thing Mineska has been preparing for is the fourth annual “Chalk The Walk, Have The Talk” campaign where from Sept. 10 to 16 community members are encouraged to write messages of support, hope and resilience on sidewalks throughout Broome County.

“It’s a way to bring awareness to this topic and have people start to feel more comfortable and confident talking about it,” said Mineska. “It’s really a way to raise awareness. It gets people thinking about it and it makes things a little easier to have a conversation when you may not be feeling okay.”

The coalition also offers educational workshops and training to individuals and groups throughout the area.

“Knowledge is power and if we’re able to share that with people they are going to feel more confident,” said Mineska.

If anyone is struggling or having suicidal thoughts Mineska said the most important thing to know is there are resources available and people ready to help at any moment.

“Talk to someone. You’re not alone and there is hope,” said Mineska.” “988 is a great resource to immediately go to. If you have an adult or trusted family member in your life talk to them and ask them to get help.”

Locally, the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier offers a 24/7 peer support warm line that can be reached at 607-240-7291.

