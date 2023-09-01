Chenango County Health Department offers private breastfeeding area to remove barriers for nursing moms

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Nestled in the Chenango County Office Building is the health department’s “Baby Nook:” A private lactation, pumping and weighing room for nursing moms in the area.

The health department created the Baby Nook in 2016 as a way to give all nursing moms in Chenango County equal access to a comfortable room for breastfeeding. The nook also has two lactation counselors on site who can answer questions and provide additional resources.

The Baby Nook is also a place where nursing moms can build friendships with others, according to Director of Patient Services Heather Miller.

“We sometimes hold events in here where we allow other moms to meet other breastfeeding moms,” said Miller. “Sometimes just forming those relationships can help solve problems or develop friendships.”

According to a study done by the National Library of Medicine, in the United States, bottle-feeding is viewed as the “normal” way to feed infants. A CDC survey also shows as of 2021, only 69% of people believe that women should have the right to breastfeed in public spaces. The Baby Nook is working to change these statistics.

“I think it’s important because it normalizes breastfeeding,” said Miller. “It’s a part of a large public building and it provides a place for people to go and feed their baby and pump.”

The Baby Nook is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 5 Court St. in Norwich.

