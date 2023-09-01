Construction related lane closures paused for Labor Day weekend

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the temporary lane closure of road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways from 6 a.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday in order to ease travel.

The suspension of roadside construction during high volumes of travel like Labor Day weekend is set in place to protect highway workers and travelers.

“We want to make sure that travelers get to their destinations safely and with minimal interruptions,” said Governor Hochul. “So, I encourage all New Yorkers to plan their trip ahead of time and be safe on the roadways to ensure everyone can celebrate the holiday with family and friends.”

The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative to prioritize the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.

Travelers are reminded that 10 service and parking areas are closed due to the construction part of the $450 million private investment and modernization project.

