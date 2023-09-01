Dog Walking Forecast--Trooper

Find some cool water!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (74-78) Wind L&V

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low 52 (46-54) Wind S Calm-5 mph

We had some nice weather Thursday, and that’s going to continue for the rest of the Storm Track 12 Forecast.

High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine today with near average temperatures. I will mention

a very slight chance of a shower or two Saturday, but dry time easily wins out. Not only Saturday but into

next week.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures well above average. Near record setting temperatures by next week.

