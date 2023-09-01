Dunkin’ partners with Make-a-Wish for ‘Star Donut Campaign’

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Dunkin’ is teaming up with Make-a-Wish of Central New York for its annual “Star Donut Campaign.”

Through Sept. 21, guests who donate $1 to Make-a-Wish at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier will receive a specially crafted star-shaped doughnut.

Since 2013, the campaign has raised nearly $750,000 for Make-a-Wish chapters throughout New York State. This is the 11th anniversary of the initiative, which symbolizes the continuation of a community program of a community program designed to help make the wishes of local children come by phone.

“We just came off the biggest year of our chapter’s history,” said President & CEO of Make-a-Wish CNY Diane Kuppermann. “Thanks again to people like Dunkin and their patrons who give us the confidence to keep reaching higher.”

Kupperman said they were able to grant 93 wishes this year.

For more information about the program, you can follow this link.

