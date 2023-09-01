IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- IBM was founded 112 years ago in Endicott and its physical presence in its birthplace is in its final days. As its lease officially ends on Oct. 31. Employees had until Sept. 1, to move out all of their belongings.

Many people across the Southern Tier have worked for IBM. Jeff Egan worked for the company for 45 years and he says most of his family worked for the company, including his parents and most recently, his son.

“Obviously saw lots and downs cause when I started, IBM was really very big here in Endicott, probably up to 12,000 people here in the Southern Tier working for IBM and probably like in the 1990s when layoffs and a lot of jobs started to be transferred elsewhere so it’s been a real roller coaster here, but I was fortunate to always be in a good place,” said Egan.

Even Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson is a former employee. She worked for the company about 20 years ago as a trainer from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“I think it’s sad to see IBM leave,” said Jackson.

The Endicott History and Heritage Center will continue the company’s presence in the community.

