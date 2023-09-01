It’s getting hot, hot, hot!

Tonight: Clear with patchy fog. Low: 48-55.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 75-82.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 56-63.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85. Low: 64.

Labor Day: Sunny and hot. High: 88. Low: 63.

Tuesday: Remaining hot and sunny. High: 90. Low: 67.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High: 89. Low: 65.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 87. Low: 66.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: 80. Low: 63.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather will continue throughout the next seven days. Lows tonight will fall into the low-50, under mainly clear skies, with patchy fog developing.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be a bit warmer, with temperatures climbing to the low-80s. There is a weak disturbance passing overnight into Sunday, but with the dry atmosphere, rain is not expected.

The heat cranks up as we head into Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Monday through Wednesday will feature potentially record-breaking heat, with highs all three days in the upper-80s and low-90s, underneath sunny skies. The heat remains Thursday with sun and clouds, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There is a slight uncertainty in regard to next Friday, but for now, it is looking mainly dry, with a slight chance of a shower or two. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs reaching 80.

