Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Sept. 5. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Culvert pipe work on River Road in Chenango Bridge, Stateline Road and Stratmill Road

Paving on Twist Run Road from Farm to Market Road to Taft Avenue

Blacktop repairs on Hardie Road and North Sanford Road

Surface treatments on Brady Hill Road and Saddlemire Road

Cleaning of ditches and shoulder rebuilds on East Maine Road, Edson Road, Pierce Creek Road, Smith Hill Road, Stateline Road and Stratmill Road

Moving right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

