‘New York Goat Yoga’ is going on a college tour

SOUTH NEW BERLIN, NY (WBNG) -- Yoga has always been a way people can relieve stress and anxiety, but in 2017, New York Goat Yoga brought a new way to enjoy yoga to the Southern Tier.

Owner Sharon Boustani and her family moved from New York City to Otsego County seven years ago. When they moved to Gilbertsville Farm, her children gifted her two Nigerian dwarf goats.

“The minute we got them it was like love at first sight,” Boustani said. “It was kind of a light bulb moment because two days later we got a couple more and seeing them interact with our children and everyone else, they are natural jumpers and the connection was instant. We said about a month later ‘Let’s open up New York Goat Yoga.’”

Manager Vanessa Pellegrino said she loves the carefree attitude it brings to the participants.

“The goats make people laugh,” Pellegrino said. “It gets people out of their heads and they’re not comparing themselves to other yogis.”

Goat Yoga will be going on a college tour soon, bringing these goats to colleges all around NY to help college students de-stress during finals season.

From May to October, NY Goat Yoga holds classes every Sunday. You can find a list of their classes here.

The farm is located at 336 Coye Brook Rd. in South New Berlin.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.