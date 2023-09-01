Routine traffic stop in Vestal leads to major drug bust
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal Police Department made a large drug arrest of two individuals from Pennsylvania during a routine traffic stop for an insufficient turn signal just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
During the stop, the male driver and female passenger told the officer they got lost in the area due to being from Troy, Pa. while looking at a vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found large amounts of narcotics, a loaded gun and about $1000 cash.
Jacob R. Cummings; 25, and Paige S. Merrick; 19 of Gillett, Pa. were charged with the following:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony for Oxycodone
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony for Fentanyl
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony for Suboxone
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony for Diazepam
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony for Alprazolam
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor for Methamphetamine
Cummings was additionally charged with:
- Compact personal weapon firearm, a class E felony for a loaded 9millimeter handgun
- Insufficient turn signal, a traffic violation
