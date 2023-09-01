Sheriff: Motorcyclist did not have license, drove unregistered bike in crash that sent 2 to hospital

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a motorcycle that was involved in a serious wreck did not have a license.

The sheriff’s office responded to a crash on Atwell Hill Road in the Town of Windsor Thursday around 7 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crashing into a pickup truck.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from it and sustained serious injuries, despite wearing helmets.

Both the 26-year-old driver of the motorcycle and the 23-year-old passenger were airlifted to UHS Wilson Medical Center by Life Net.

(Luke Meade)

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the truck around the curve. The office also noted the motorcycle was unregistered and uninsured.

The driver of the motorcycle was issued multiple traffic tickets.

Windsor Fire Department, West Windsor Fire Department, Eastern Broome EMS, Barnes-Kasson Hospital EMS, Superior Ambulance and Broome Ambulance also responded to the crash.

