Vestal Girl Scout Gold Award project highlights town history

VESTAL (WBNG) -- High School Girl Scout Mary Sonnen has been involved with her troop ever since she can remember.

“I was a Daisy,” said Sonnen. “I’ve been through this my whole life.”

When it was time to complete her Gold Award she was ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

“It’s equivalent to an Eagle Scout for Boy Scouts,” said Sonnen. “We have to do journeys and pick a project that is meaningful to us and that we think can improve our society.”

Sonnen came up with the idea of creating a series of signs that tell Vestal’s story from 1773 all the way to the modern day.

“I have loved history from a very young age and I thought it’s extremely important to be taught history because it’s how we learn,” said Sonnen. “Getting people more aware of history will make the world a better place and that’s a Girl Scout’s mission.”

Sonnen got to work with the help of the Vestal Museum and Vestal Town Historian Margaret Hadsell.

Hadsell said by completing this process, Sonnen was educated on more than just history.

“She had to contact the town board and make arrangements to go in and present her concept to them and get their initial approval for the project,” said Hadsell. “Then she went back and designed her signs further, worked with me on the copy for the signs, had to work with a vendor to produce the signs, had to go back to the town board to get her final approval and work with the highway department to get them installed, so it wasn’t just a simple little project.”

There are five signs throughout Vestal parks each detailing 50 years of Vestal’s history from 1773 to 2022.

Vestal’s archeological history sign, 1773 to 1822, is located in Gordan Allen Park (formally known as Ethel Park). The sign celebrating Vestal’s first 50 years, 1823 to 1872 is located in Memorial Park. Twin Orchards Park on the Rail Trail has the 1873 to 1922 sign depicting the train wreck. Stair Park near Binghamton University has the 1923 to 1972 sign which highlights the education boom and more recent history is located in Arnold Park.

“I put a lot of work into this and I’m really happy that they are now available to the public and that people can look at them and use them,” said Sonnen.

Hadsell said as the town celebrates 200 years, this project brings Vestal History right to the public.

“There’s so many things that people don’t know about the town of Vestal,” said Hadsell. “Even I learned new things.”

For Sonnen, it’s making sure young people like herself understand the importance of looking back so one can move forward.

“We are the future,” said Sonnen. “We should know about our past both its successes and failures to be able to improve on our future.”

