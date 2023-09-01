‘The Wailers’ comes to Earlville Opera House

EARLVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The legendary Reggae Band “The Wailers” is set to perform at the Earlville Opera House Friday night at 7 p.m.

The group was originally formed in 1989 as one of the spin-off groups from “Bob Marley & The Wailers.” In 2020, the band made a comeback with its album, “One World,” which earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for best reggae album.

Benjamin Gorton with the Earlville Opera House said tonight’s concert is sure to be one to remember.

“What a person can expect when purchasing a ticket is they will have a legendary night,” said Community Engagement Manager Benjamin Gorton. “It is a night they will not forget. This is actually just a once-in-a-lifetime experience here in Central New York and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you cannot miss out on.”

Anyone interested in attending will need to check for ticket availability.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.