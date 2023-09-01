A whole lot of sunshine!

It’s going to get hot
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (74-78) Wind L&V

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low 52 (46-54) Wind S Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower. 0-T” 20% High 78 (76-80) Wind SW 5-10 mpn

SATRUDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58 Wind SW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 84 Low 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88 Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88 Low 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 86 Low 66

We had some nice weather Thursday, and that’s going to continue for the rest of the Storm Track 12 Forecast.

High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine today with near average temperatures. I will mention

a very slight chance of a shower or two Saturday, but dry time easily wins out. Not only Saturday but into

next week.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures well above average. Near record setting temperatures by next week.

