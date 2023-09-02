Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Atwell Hill Road MVA
2 transported to hospital after truck vs. motorcycle crash in Windsor
New Leaf Cider Co. has its grand opening
Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy
-
Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament celebrates 22nd-annual charity tournament
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases

Latest News

A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200,...
Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the...
North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea after US-South Korean military drills end
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake
Bud Fowler Marker
Rumble Ponies and Binghamton University honors historic baseball player
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator