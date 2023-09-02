Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.(WABI | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Atwell Hill Road MVA
2 transported to hospital after truck vs. motorcycle crash in Windsor
Windsor Motorcycle Crash
Sheriff: Motorcyclist did not have license, drove unregistered bike in crash that sent 2 to hospital
IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace
Routine traffic stop in Vestal leads to major drug bust
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape

Latest News

A man picks up a sign amid debris of a storm-damaged business in Horseshoe Beach, Fla.,...
Hurricane Idalia looters arrested as residents worry about more burglaries
Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden is surveying hurricane’s toll from the sky and ground in Florida
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies