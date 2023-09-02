Extended weekend remaining hot

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tonight: Clouds early before clearing. Patchy fog. Low: 58-65.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 82-89.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 63-69.

Labor Day: Sunny and hot. High: 89. Low: 63.

Tuesday: Remaining hot and sunny. Humid. High: 90. Low: 67.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High: 90. Low: 66.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: 87. Low: 65.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 83. Low: 63.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Much cooler. High: 75. Low: 59.

Forecast Discussion:

After early clouds, skies will clear, with lows in the low-60s. Some areas could see patchy fog develop as well.

Sunday will see temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The warm air will continue into Labor Day, with highs approaching 90 under sunny skies. Hazy, hot and humid conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days nearing potential record highs. Thursday will be warm as well, with temperatures climbing to the mid-to-upper 80s.

An upper-level low will bring clouds and showers for Friday, with highs being a bit cooler, with most spots hitting the low-80s. A cold front will pass Friday night into Saturday, which will allow for much more seasonable air to return to the region, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

