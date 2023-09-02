High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-1-23)

Seton Catholic goalkeeper Ben Moyer.
Seton Catholic goalkeeper Ben Moyer.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) - We have reached the end of the first week of high school soccer. Check out the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, September 1.

Boys’ Soccer:

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Seton Catholic - 6

Ithaca - 5, Union-Endicott - 0

Elmira - 7, Johnson City - 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Johnson City - 0, Elmira - 9

Binghamton - 0, Corning - 10

Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 5

Waverly - 3, Oneonta - 3

