High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-1-23)

(WBNG) - We have reached the end of the first week of high school soccer. Check out the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, September 1.

Boys’ Soccer:

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Seton Catholic - 6

Ithaca - 5, Union-Endicott - 0

Elmira - 7, Johnson City - 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Johnson City - 0, Elmira - 9

Binghamton - 0, Corning - 10

Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 5

Waverly - 3, Oneonta - 3

