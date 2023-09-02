High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-1-23)
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) - We have reached the end of the first week of high school soccer. Check out the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, September 1.
Boys’ Soccer:
Susquehanna Valley - 0, Seton Catholic - 6
Ithaca - 5, Union-Endicott - 0
Elmira - 7, Johnson City - 0
Girls’ Soccer:
Johnson City - 0, Elmira - 9
Binghamton - 0, Corning - 10
Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 5
Waverly - 3, Oneonta - 3
