Medicaid transportation service now available for Tioga Co. residents

OWEGO (WBNG) - In our rural communities there can be barriers to get to appointments, get groceries and other day-to-day tasks. When it comes to those with a Medicaid plan, Tioga Opportunities Inc. (TOI) is here to help with appointment transportation needs.

“We are really excited to be able to meet this unmet need,” said Tioga Opportunities Inc. Aging Services Coordinator Amanda Kushner.

As of late August, TOI is now a Medicaid transportation provider. Kushner said this is different from an existing service that has some similarities.

“We offer a volunteer transportation for individuals that are 60 years of age or older without Medicaid that need medical transport,” said Kushner.

For the new Medicaid option, two drivers are available to carry out the mission. In the future, she said she would like to expand the number of drivers.

When it comes to the vehicle fleet, wheelchair accessible options are available.

“We currently have a wheelchair accessible van and other vehicles, so it doesn’t matter if they need a wheelchair or if they’re independently able to get in and out of the vehicle,” said Kushner. “We would still be able to get them to where they need to be.”

A requirement is that the patient has to reside in Tioga County, but when it comes to the transportation destination, that can be outside the county.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re in Waverly, Apalachin, Berkshire,” said Kushner. “Anywhere in Tioga County we will pick you up and take you to your medical appointment. So that could be in Sayre for any type of Guthrie Robert Packer. We would go to Broome County out to Lourdes or UHS.”

Even if a resident has to go further or to another destination, Kushner said they will make accommodations.

If you have Medicaid’ and need transportation to a covered appointment, request TOI as your provider when calling the Medical Answering Services at 1-886-932-7740.

