Rumble Ponies and Binghamton University honors historic baseball player

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Friday, Sept. 1 before the evening’s Rumble Ponies game the Harriet Tubman Center for Freedom and Equity at Binghamton University gathered with Rumble Ponies staff to honor one of baseball’s first black professional players.

John Jackson Junior, or Bud Fowler was one of the first players to integrate into the sport in 1872 and was honored today with his own marker on the Binghamton Freedom Trail, which consists of key Binghamton locations on the iconic underground railroad and other notable abolitionist and civil rights sites.

State Senator Lea Webb spoke at the ceremony about Bud Fowler and his connection to the Southern Tier.

”Bud Fowler’s roots here in the Southern Tier, it is important that we recognize him because he was not only a baseball trailblazer, he was a son of the Southern Tier.” said Senator Lea Webb.

Fowler played for multiple teams throughout his 20-year career, including at least two stints with the Binghamton Crickets.

The first marker on the freedom trail honoring Harriet Tubman was installed earlier this March at the Binghamton University Downtown Center.

