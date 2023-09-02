Rumble Ponies win fourth-straight over Harrisburg with 6-5 victory

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Dom Hamel threw six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies held on late to defeat the Harrisburg Senators, 6-5, on Friday night. The Ponies have taken the first four games from Harrisburg to claim the series victory and have now won five-straight games overall.

Hamel has struck out a career-high 11 batters on three separate occasions this season: July 5 at Portland, July 26 at Reading, and September 1 against Harrisburg. The 24-year-old right-hander now leads the Eastern League with 147 strikeouts this year.

The Ponies grabbed the lead in the second inning on a solo home run from Agustin Ruiz. It was Ruiz’s team-leading 18th home run of the season.

In the seventh inning, the Ponies put up a five-spot to grab a 6-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by a solo homer from Matt O’Neill, sacrifice fly from Kevin Parada, a two-run single from JT Schwartz on the 12th pitch of the at-bat, and an RBI double from Jeremiah Jackson.

Harrisburg crawled back into the game in the top of the eighth with a five-spot of its own. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Dylan Crews, an RBI from Terone Harris III, an RBI walk from Murphy Stehly, and a sacrifice fly from Lucius Fox.

The Ponies held on, as Junior Santos stranded two runners on base in the eighth and one in the ninth to earn his third save.

