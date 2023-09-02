Upstate Renaissance Faire kicks off

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Upstate Renaissance Faire debuted on Saturday at the Chenango County Fair Grounds.

The fair brings with it many different vendors, performers and a rich history.

“It’s an opportunity for people who don’t have access to this kind of history to see jousting and horses,” said Brandr Forge Blacksmith Charlie Spickler. “These are the kind of things they don’t normally teach in school.”

This fair is the first of its kind in the area. It creates the same nostalgic feeling that people know and love without the need for a long drive.

“It’s a chance for people to cut loose from reality,” said Upstate Renaissance Faire Owner & Creator Heather Baker. “It allows people to just relax and enjoy what’s going on and to try something new.”

Many of the vendors traveled from different parts of the state to be at this fair. Rabid Llama Creations Owner Kelley Curtis-Lenhart made the trip from Maryland, saying the long drive was worth it.

“Renaissance fair to me is really like coming home,” said Curtis-Lenhart. “Every time I am there it just kind of brings that sense of this is where I belong and these are my people. it’s a chance for us to relax even when we are working.”

The fair runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

