2023 Preseason Playbook: Greene Trojans

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the Greene Trojans, one of their goals is to constantly improve. Sometimes for high school programs, that can be difficult when it comes to turnover due to graduation. Thankfully for the Trojans, they have the work ethic and eagerness to play to make sure 2023 is a great year.

“Our enthusiasm has been great so far this year. We’ve had great attendance,” said head coach Dave Gorton. “We’ve had great work ethic out on the field and in the weight room. I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen out of the kids so far. It’s a great start.”

“It’s been a good season so far. We’ve got new people. We’re just building chemistry every practice,” said senior WR/DB Joel Vielandi. “It’s been fun, more fun than I’ve had in any other season.”

Those “new people” have provided a boost for Greene. A crop of new varsity players who will have to work hard to make sure they’re ready for Friday nights and are answering the call every day at practice.

“It’s been a very nice transition. The senior leaders have done a great job for us this year, taking the young guys under their wing and trying to show them how hard to work in the weight room and on the field,” Gorton said. “Those young guys are almost too enthusiastic. We had to kick them out of the weight room the other night after practice because they were trying to stay in there and get extra reps.”

“We’ve improved a lot. A lot of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors have improved a lot, showing their ability to play at the varsity level,” said senior WR/CB William Dunlap. “I think we’re doing good so far.”

Of course, one of the biggest hurdles for new players is the eight-man structure of football. It’s a completely different style of play. But as the Trojans enter their third season at this level, it becomes an edge for them moving forward.

“The fact that we’ve become accustomed to eight-man is a huge advantage for us. We know the speed of the game,” said Gorton. “We know the difficulties there are sometimes with covering the perimeter and sidelines. I think those experiences from the past is going to help us this year.”

“It’s been really fun. You gotta get used to it the first two years. And in the third year it’ll all come together,” Vielandi said. “And hopefully we go far this season.”

After a trip to the playoffs last year, if the Trojans want to keep improving, they have to get to the Section championship this year. Which is exactly what they expect to do.

