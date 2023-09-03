Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Atwell Hill Road MVA
2 transported to hospital after truck vs. motorcycle crash in Windsor
IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace
Windsor Motorcycle Crash
Sheriff: Motorcyclist did not have license, drove unregistered bike in crash that sent 2 to hospital
Routine traffic stop in Vestal leads to major drug bust
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Rod Serling's work at the Bundy Museum of History & Art
Legacy of Rod Serling revisited by Bundy Museum
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile
Performers at the inaugural Upstate Renaissance Faire
Upstate Renaissance Faire kicks off