Common Threads Quilters Guild hosts first quilt show since 2019

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Common Threads Quilters Guild hosted the “Labor of Love” quilt show on Sunday featuring a wide variety of handmade quilts for the public to enjoy.

This was the Common Threads Quilters Guild’s first show since 2019, with quilts made by members from Broome and Susquehanna counties. The show also featured quilts made by nonmembers.

“Anybody can do it,” said Co-President of Common Threads Quilters Guild Barb Merritt. “It’s fun, it’s easy, it’s creative and there are no wrong quilts. There are no quilt police. Everybody’s work is appreciated.”

Common Threads Quilters Guild started in the spring of 1984. Back then, quilters would meet in each other’s homes to show off their creations. Now, the guild is a nonprofit and has grown exponentially. Its mission is to provide a social atmosphere for quilters along with promoting quilt-making through education and community service.

The guild encourages everyone to try quilting.

“We’ve had people join who do not know how to quilt and end up entering into the shows,” said Co-President of Common Threads Quilters Guild Lynn Yetsko. “We welcome everyone.”

There was also a member-made quilt up for raffle which the public could purchase a ticket for and win at the end of the ceremony.

Half of the quilt raffle proceeds will go to the Johnson City Senior Citizen Center.

To learn more about the guild, visit the link here.

