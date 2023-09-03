Legacy of Rod Serling revisited by Bundy Museum

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Bundy Museum of History and Art revisited the legacy of legendary screenwriter Rod Serling on Saturday.

The legacy conference featured guest speakers, Q&A sessions and a viewing of Serling’s work on old TV shows. The Museum’s Historian & Archivist Mike Pipher said it is always exciting to celebrate Serling during events like this.

“He was such a great writer and won six Emmys,” said Pipher. “A true fan of Rod Serling can watch something like we’re showing now and within five minutes say, ‘Rod Serling wrote that.’”

Event attendees traveled from all across the state to attend this two-day event. One of the event attendees, Shelley Young, traveled all the way from Canada.

“I’ve been doing it for several years now and I always enjoy the programs that Pipher puts on,” said Young. “It’s nice to watch the shows that I haven’t seen before and learn the history of Rod Serling that I’ve missed.”

Serling moved from Syracuse to Binghamton at a young age. He was best known for his television dramas in the 1950s and his work on “The Twilight Zone.”

