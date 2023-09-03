More than 50 regional artists offer handmade products at Cooperstown Artisan Festival

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WBNG) -- The 6th Annual Cooperstown Artisan Festival showcased 50 different regional artists and craftspeople all offering unique products.

The two-day event was presented by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just a very nice, warm, family-friendly,” said Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Burke. “It’s just an opportunity for these artisans to show what they can create.”

The Mini Homestead, one of the small businesses at the festival, showcased knitted products ranging from stuffed animals, to cup cozies and beanies. Owner Georgia Renne is new to the area and said she enjoyed meeting new faces in the community.

“They’ve been so welcoming,” said Renne. “There’s so many other artists here and I think I’ve spent a little too much money on everyone else, but that’s kind of the point right?”

The festival also featured live music and local food for everyone to enjoy. It was established as a tribute to the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club’s Cooperstown Arts & Crafts Fair, which was held annually in Cooperstown from the 1960s through 2013.

