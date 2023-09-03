Sweltering Labor Day ahead

**HEAT ADVISORY FOR BROOME AND TIOGA NOON-7 PM MONDAY**

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Mild. Low: 62-69.

Labor Day: Sunny and hot. Humid. High: 84-91.

Monday Night: Clear and mild. Low: 63-69.

Tuesday: Remaining hot and sunny. Humid. High: 89. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High: 91. Low: 67.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 86. Low: 66.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 80. Low: 64.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers. Much cooler. Chance of rain 30%. High: 74. Low: 58.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Cool with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 71. Low: 55.

Forecast Discussion:

Mixed clouds will be across the region, with lows falling into the mid-60s.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect Monday afternoon for Broome and Tioga counties, as heat index values will be near 95 degrees. Highs will be in the upper-80s, under mostly sunny skies. Skies will remain clear overnight, with lows once again falling into the mid-60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the potential for some record heat, as well as heat index values nearing the mid-90s as well. Both days will see highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. The record high for Tuesday is 87 degrees, while Wednesday’s record is 90 degrees.

Thursday will see temperatures remaining on the warm side, with highs in the mid-80s. However, rain showers will develop during the afternoon as an upper-level low moves slightly north of our area. Rain showers remain in the forecast for Friday, with even a few thunderstorms possible as well. Highs will reach near 80.

A cold front crosses Friday night into Saturday, which will set off more showers, and usher in much cooler air, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Sunday also showing showers, and cool air, with highs in the low-70s.

