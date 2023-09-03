Syracuse football coasts by Colgate, 65-0, to open up season

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Saturday, Syracuse opened up their season with a dominating 65-0 win over Colgate in front of 32,000+ at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange jumped out in front early and never looked back. LeQuint Allen scored Syracuse’s first points of the season with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. A couple minutes later, Garrett Shrader added onto the lead with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Damien Alford.

Then, on the ensuing Colgate drive, Jeremiah Wilson returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-0. Brady Denaburg then tacked on a 25-yard field goal to make it 23-0 to end the first.

In the second quarter, Shrader threw two more touchdowns, one to Isaiah Jones and another to Oronde Gadsden II to put the Orange up 37-0 at halftime.

Finally in the third quarter, Syracuse scored four more touchdowns. Shrader threw another score while Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw three touchdowns to make it 65-0 the final.

Shrader ended the day with 257 yards and four touchdowns and one interception.

Next up for Syracuse, they’ll host Western Michigan next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Atwell Hill Road MVA
2 transported to hospital after truck vs. motorcycle crash in Windsor
IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace
Windsor Motorcycle Crash
Sheriff: Motorcyclist did not have license, drove unregistered bike in crash that sent 2 to hospital
Routine traffic stop in Vestal leads to major drug bust
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape

Latest News

Syracuse football coasts by Colgate 65-0 to open up season
A Greene football player during a practice.
2023 Preseason Playbook: Greene Trojans
2023 Preseason Playbook: Greene Trojans
Binghamton pitcher Dom Hamel.
Rumble Ponies win fourth-straight over Harrisburg with 6-5 victory