Back-to-school advice from inside the classroom

(WBNG)
By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- As the first day of school approaches, 12 News met with Maine Endwell teacher’s for advice on how students can have a successful year.

Social studies teacher Kortnee Gilmore teaches a variety of courses to students of all ages at the Maine Endwell High School and stresses the importance of “just being yourself” in the classroom.

“I’d say, focus on yourselves,” said Gilmore. “A lot of students are so worried about everybody else and what expectations everybody else has on them. I just want them to be themselves and explore what’s best for them and what makes them happy. I want them to have the best experience possible.”

Math teacher at Maine Endwell Ben Amorese shared that his class motto for students is “dare to be wrong.”

“Raise your hand, because you’re certainly not going to learn from everybody always doing the right thing,” said Amorese. “You learn from mistakes, so mistakes are encouraged. You know, if you mess up, here’s where you went wrong, let’s fix it, let’s grow from it.”

The first day of school for Broome-Tioga BOCES component school districts is Thursday, Sept. 7.

