Binghamton Rumble Ponies get first 6-game series sweep in franchise history with 3-1 over Harrisburg

Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joey Lancellotti (36) throws a pitch during his team's win on...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joey Lancellotti (36) throws a pitch during his team's win on Sunday.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Sunday night to claim the franchise’s first-ever six-game series sweep.

The Senators started the scoring in the second when Lucius Fox hit an RBI single to give Harrisburg the lead.

Binghamton responded in the third as Luisangel Acuna drove in two runs to give the Rumble Ponies the lead.

JT Schwartz then hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth to make it 3-1.

Binghamton is currently leading Portland by five games for a playoff spot with just two weeks to go in the regular season.

Next up, the Rumble Ponies will begin a road series against Hartford on Tuesday with first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

