Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joander Suarez named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Rumble Ponies
Rumble Ponies(MGN)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joander Suarez has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for August 28 - September 3.

The right-hander threw six no-hit innings on Thursday night against the Harrisburg Senators. It was his Double-A debut as he allowed just one baserunner and struck out six batters to pick up the win.

Between his last two starts at High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, the 23-year-old has allowed just one hit over 12 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.

Suarez is the fourth Rumble Ponies pitcher to earn an Eastern League distinction this season. Last week, Tyler Stuart was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The week of June 19-25, Binghamton pitcher Luis Moreno earned the weekly honor. Then, Mike Vasil was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May.

Binghamton will start their second-to-last series of the regular season when they begin a seven-game series on the road against Hartford on Tuesday with first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

