University Police at Binghamton University reminds students how to stay safe

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With college back in session and students out and about, University Police at Binghamton University, reminds students there are many ways to stay safe.

With new students, returning students and the most graduate students the campus has ever seen, Lieutenant Steven Faulkner wanted to remind them to stay safe no matter where they are.

“It’s our responsibility as a police department to make sure our students are safe,” Lt. Faulkner said. “Whether it’s here or off campus, by working with the Johnson City Police, Binghamton Police and Vestal Police and doing different programming with those agencies as well.”

In case of emergency, the university has blue light emergency phone systems in place all around campus. These phones ring right to the on-campus police station.

Officer Allen Saxby explained the importance of knowing that there is a difference between calling 911 and the on-campus emergency number.

”If they call 911 from their cell phone, it’ll go to Broome County,” Officer Saxby said. “The message will be delayed just a little bit. We will still get the message but sometimes, time is crucial. So, during orientation programs, we tell them to take our emergency and our information number down.”

The officers want to remind students and let the new ones know, that the Greenway is now open and ready for use.

Although the Greenway is not owned and operated by BU, officers said it is still a safe way to exercise off campus by taking walks, running or jogging. It also has that same blue light emergency system that will call the City of Binghamton Police if you are in trouble.

The department also has various educational programs to learn about active shooter safety, driving under the influence and more.

