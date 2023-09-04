DEC joins ‘46 Climbs’ climb to conquer suicide for National Suicide Prevention Month

DEC pairs with "46 Climbs"
DEC pairs with "46 Climbs"(MGN Online)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, joined the efforts to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.

The “46 Climbs” initiative was created in 2014 with the set goal of hiking the 46 high peaks in the Adirondack Mountains during National Suicide Prevention Week. The fundraiser is for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The effort has grown to include hikers from around the world and now hopes to grow the goal to raise $300,000. Currently at nearly the halfway mark, “46 Climbs” raised just under $150,000.

“I think that everybody goes through tough times in their life and as a society, we’ve had a very negative way of thinking about mental health,” said DEC Forest Ranger Corenne Black. “You will never know what people are going through until we start having these conversations.”

The DEC said nearly 50,000 people in the U.S. died from suicide last year and more than 12 million considered committing suicide.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IBM employees say goodbye to its birthplace
Windsor Motorcycle Crash
Sheriff: Motorcyclist did not have license, drove unregistered bike in crash that sent 2 to hospital
Common Threads Quilters Guild Quilt Show
Common Threads Quilters Guild hosts first quilt show since 2019
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Performers at the inaugural Upstate Renaissance Faire
Upstate Renaissance Faire kicks off

Latest News

Back-to-school advice from inside the classroom
German Club ‘Breakfast in the Woods’ hosts last meal of the summer holidays
University Police at Binghamton University reminds students how to stay safe
The Mini Homestead's "Positive Pickle" became a fan-favorite product at the festival.
More than 50 regional artists offer handmade products at Cooperstown Artisan Festival