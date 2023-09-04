DEC joins ‘46 Climbs’ climb to conquer suicide for National Suicide Prevention Month

(WBNG) -- In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, joined the efforts to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.

The “46 Climbs” initiative was created in 2014 with the set goal of hiking the 46 high peaks in the Adirondack Mountains during National Suicide Prevention Week. The fundraiser is for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The effort has grown to include hikers from around the world and now hopes to grow the goal to raise $300,000. Currently at nearly the halfway mark, “46 Climbs” raised just under $150,000.

“I think that everybody goes through tough times in their life and as a society, we’ve had a very negative way of thinking about mental health,” said DEC Forest Ranger Corenne Black. “You will never know what people are going through until we start having these conversations.”

The DEC said nearly 50,000 people in the U.S. died from suicide last year and more than 12 million considered committing suicide.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.