Dog Walking Forecast--Baxter

Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties 12 PM until 7 PM Monday.

MONDAY, LABOR DAY: A few early showers. Mostly sunny. High 88 (86-90) Wind NW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind NW 3-8 mph

September is here, but we’re going to get some Summer-like heat over the next few days.

With highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s along with dew point temperatures, heat indices

will be in the 90s.

The hot weather will be with us Monday until Thursday.

As a slow moving cold front approaches, we’ll have a return of more seasonable temperatures later

in the week. This front will also give us the chance of showers starting Thursday and

continuing into the weekend.

