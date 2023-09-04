German Club ‘Breakfast in the Woods’ hosts last meal of the summer holidays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The last “Breakfast in the Woods” event at the Binghamton German Club was held Monday as the summer holiday season came to a close. The club holds the annual event on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Guest enjoyed German cuisine, beer and music from “Jude and the Polka Jets” under the cover of pavilions and canopies. Meals cost $12 for guests and $10 for club members.

“I think the best part of it is that so many of our members that we have here they’re very friendly, they’re very welcoming,” said Angelina Schoonmaker, German Club President. “They’ll talk to you about not just their personal lives, but we do have some older members that are actually from Germany, they’ll love to talk to you in German if you give them the opportunity.”

Served on the menu were scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, toast and all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes. Guests could also indulge in the cash bar where bloody mary, mimosas, wine and an assorted collection of German breakfast beer.

