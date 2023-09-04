Labor Day marks end of summer season at Chenango Valley State Park

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- For many Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer with school set to start back up in the coming week.

Labor Day also marks the end of the summer season at Chenango Valley State Park with Monday being the last day for swimming and other summer activities.

Park Manager Michael Boyle said he was glad to experience pleasant weather on the last day of the season.

“We were fortunate to have some beautiful weather this weekend,” said Boyle. “This summer hasn’t always cooperated with some milder temperatures but this week they stepped up. Mother Nature helped us out a little bit, so we’ve seen some good numbers in attendance: Camping was sold out, and most of those folks are on their way out checking out now but it was a great weekend to finish off the 2023 season.”

Now three years removed from the start of the pandemic, one trend Boyle noticed this summer was people from outside the area enjoying everything the park has to offer.

“We’re not getting as many local residents visiting the facility, but we’re getting more folks from further away visiting the facility,” said Boyle. “That’s always a nice thing because hopefully they’ll tell two friends and then they’ll tell two friends and then our name gets out there a little more.”

Although the summer season ends on Monday throughout the fall months people can look forward to the fall foliage as well as a few different amenities the park will continue to offer.

“We do allow camping and cabin rentals until October 10 this year it’s Columbus Day weekend,” said Boyle. “We do stay open until then so we do still have some things going on. The park stays pretty active. Our 18-hole golf course still goes until Mother Nature shuts us down and that’s usually in the middle of November time frame.”

Chenango Valley State Park remains open throughout the year for the public to enjoy the scenery.

One upcoming event park staff is looking forward to is the Binghamton Polar Plunge in November which serves as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

