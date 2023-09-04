More near-record heat ahead

**HEAT ADVISORY FOR BROOME, TIOGA, CHENANGO, CORTLAND COUNTIES NOON-7 PM TUESDAY**

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Mild. Patchy fog. Low: 61-67.

Tuesday: Remaining hot and sunny. Humid. High: 83-91.

Tuesday Night: Clear with patchy fog. Low: 62-69.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High: 90. Low: 67.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 88. Low: 65.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82. Low: 64.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers. Much cooler. Chance of rain 40%. High: 75. Low: 61.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Cool with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 73. Low: 58.

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 72. Low: 55.

Forecast Discussion:

Clear skies will continue throughout the night, with very light wind, leading to some patchy fog developing. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain on the hot side, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A Heat Advisory is in place Tuesday starting at noon and lasting until 7 PM due to heat indices rising to the mid-90s. It would not be a surprise to see another round of Heat Advisories posted for Wednesday.

Changes to the hot weather arrive on Thursday. While Thursday will still remain on the hot side, with highs in the upper 80s, scattered storms and showers will develop as the ridge that has given us the heat begins to shift westward. This will allow for a strong low-pressure system to approach the region. As this system moves closer, more showers and storms will develop, along with slightly cooler temperatures, with highs Friday reaching the low-80s.

A cold front crosses Friday night into Saturday, which brings refreshing air into the region. However, more showers and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Lingering moisture is possible on Sunday, as that upper-level low moves through. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. Monday looks dry for now, with highs in the low-70s under partly sunny skies.

