‘Boris the Skeleton’ makes first round of school supply donation drop-off, more is needed

(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- “Boris the Skeleton” was collecting school supplies the month of August and delivered his donations to Binghamton and Endicott Tuesday.

The family who created the skeleton display on Country Club Road in Endwell headed to Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and Charles F. Johnson Elementary School to deliver the supplies.

Principal at Woodrow Wilson Elementary Daniel Miller shared his gratitude towards the community.

“It’s just great to see community members want to help out,” said Miller. “[The organizers] reached out and it really means a lot, it means a lot to the school community, our families, for students who might just not be able to purchase the supplies needed to start the school year off.”

Yet, the donation drive is not quite finished, a few items from the skeleton’s wish list are still needed before the final drop-off next week. If interested in donating, visit the Boris Facebook page for more information.

